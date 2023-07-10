Carmel Jazz Fest announces two new acts

The Danny Leman Band and The Bottom 40 will perform August 11 and 12 at the Gazebo Stage in the Carmel Arts District.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Jazz Fest announced two new acts were added to their inaugural event on August 11-12.

The Bottom 40 featuring Michael Whittaker and The Danny Lerman Band have been added to the festival's lineup. Both groups are set to play at the Gazebo Stage of the Carmel Arts District. The Danny Lerman Band will perform on August 11 and The Bottom 40 is scheduled for August 12.

Danny Lerman is an internationally recognized jazz saxophonist, composer, and singer. He is currently promoting a new single called "I Miss You" (Sax Version) and a new album called "Night Rider". Leman has released multiple albums in addition to having several of his compositions featured in movie soundtracks.

Nashville-based group The Bottom 40 is scheduled to play a Saturday afternoon show and is bringing a unique, high energy lineup with "funkified" cover songs. Joining the band's performance will be Michael Whittaker, a Los Angeles native that has been studying and performing jazz and classical piano from a young age.

Whittaker's knowledge of orchestration combined with his classical training has helped him become one of the top independent film and television composers in the industry. He has composed music for more than 300 television episodes and movies throughout his career, including Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.