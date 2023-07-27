Carmel Jazz Fest adds university jazz bands, children's performer

IU, Butler, Ball State, and UIndy jazz bands, The Dave Bennett Quartet, and Mr. Daniel join an already stacked Carmel Jazz Fest lineup.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Jazz Fest has announced more musical acts and a kids zone will join the two-day long festival August 11-12 at the Carmel Arts & Design District.

A Kids Zone at Carter Green for kids 12 and under (who can attend the festival free of charge) will feature children's entertainer Mr. Daniel. The Kids Zone will be offered both days of the festival with Mr. Daniel playing music that educates kids on musical concepts. There will also be face painters and balloon sculptures for children to enjoy throughout the days.

Four local university jazz bands have also been added to the lineup. The IU, Ball State, Butler, and UIndy jazz bands will perform along with their professors Aug. 12 at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Here are the times for each jazz band's performance:

UIndy — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Studio Theater

Butler — 1:30-3 p.m., Studio Theater

Ball State — 4-5:30 p.m., Studio Theater

IU — 6:30-8 p.m., Studio Theater

Combined jazz professors — 8:30-10 p.m., Tarkington Theater

Jazz professors Mark O'Connor, Matt Pivec, Mark Buselli, and Tom Walsh will perform alongside one student from each jazz band as part of the finale at Tarkington Theater.