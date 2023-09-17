Carmel PorchFest brings music and entertainment to front doorsteps

The event is meant to bring the community together through music and art.

CARMEL, Ind. — Sunday in Carmel featured a unique event meant to bring the community together.

The tenth annual "PorchFest" was held Sept. 17. The family friendly event featured dozens of musical acts from a wide range of styles, all playing on people's front porches.

One neighbor told13News that it's a way to get to know their community and one that everyone seems to enjoy.

"I've never heard one complaint. It's just always a joy to be out here with the neighbors and sharing our space," said a neighbor. "We have an arts district and a lot of people put their good art out too, so it's fun!"