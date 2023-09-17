Carmel PorchFest brings music and entertainment to front doorsteps

CARMEL, Ind. — Sunday in Carmel featured a unique event meant to bring the community together.
The tenth annual "PorchFest" was held Sept. 17. The family friendly event featured dozens of musical acts from a wide range of styles, all playing on people's front porches.
One neighbor told13News that it's a way to get to know their community and one that everyone seems to enjoy.
"I've never heard one complaint. It's just always a joy to be out here with the neighbors and sharing our space," said a neighbor. "We have an arts district and a lot of people put their good art out too, so it's fun!"
Carmel isn't the only community offering this kind of event. The first time such an event was held was in Ithaca, New York, in 2007. Since then, gatherings like this have spread to cities across the country.