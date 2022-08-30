Donated van gives Carmel mother battling cancer new lease on life

The St. Nicholas Neighbor in Need Foundation raised $125,000 to donate the van and to make renovations to the family's home.

CARMEL, Ind. — A wheelchair-accessible van donated to a Carmel family is giving them a new lease on life.

Jill Olecki is a mother of five who has been battling cancer for three years. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2019.

She has endured years of chemotherapy and hospitalizations that have left her with an amputated right leg. And now, she's facing the amputation of her other leg from a wound that won’t heal.

“Although it has been incredibly difficult, the blessings I’ve received from the outpouring of love and charity from others have been amazing,” said Olecki.

The support she mentions includes a new ride to help make her and her family's lives go more smoothly.

The St. Nicholas Neighbor in Need Foundation raised $125,000 to donate the van and to make renovations to the family's home.

Olecki said the new van started with something unexpected — a car accident.

"Thank God everyone was fine, physically," she said while recounting the crash.

The van was totaled in a crash on the way home from vacation. At the time, Jill and Dave were in the ICU.

Although no one was hurt, the van wasn't salvageable.

That's when the St. Nicholas Neighbor in Need Foundation stepped in to help.

"We were on the lookout for a new van and the St. Nicholas Neighbor in Need Foundation came to our rescue and overwhelmingly so," she said.