Girl Scout collecting used phones to help victims of domestic violence

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel Girl Scout is hoping your old phone can help make a difference.

Katie Dunn created the "Voice to Victims" campaign to collect cellphones that can be refurbished and given to victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. The phones will be programmed with emergency contact numbers to give the victims access to help at the push of a button.

Phones can be donated through collection boxes at the Carmel Police Department and Carmel Clay Public Library at Merchants Square. The drop box in the police department's lobby will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be in place through Jan. 10, when a collection event will be held at the police station.

In addition to working phones, Voice to Victims will also accept matching charging cords and batteries for the phones. Phones that are no longer in working condition are also accepted to either use for parts or to recycle for parts, which can raise money for the campaign.

Dunn started the collection effort as part of her drive to become a Gold Award Girl Scout.