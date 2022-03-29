Firefighters put out flames in car parked in Carmel Menards fire lane

This brings a new meaning to "fire lane."

Carmel firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at Menards, located at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass.

Once there, firefighters saw fire coming from a car parked in the fire lane and worked quickly to put on the flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and there was no damage besides the car parked in the fire lane.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.