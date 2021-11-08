Carmel Fire and MedVet team up to offer free emergency pet care

MedVet said its Carmel location is the first of its more than 20 locations nationally to partner with a fire department for something like this.

CARMEL, Ind. — Starting last week, the Carmel Fire Department and MedVet pet hospital teamed up to offer 48 hours of free healthcare to pets that have been involved in a fire or any other emergency incident.

“We’d have fires, accidents, where pets would get injured," said Tim Griffin, of the Carmel Fire Department. "We could give sufficient CPR or oxygen with pet masks, but that was really where our care ended, that’s about all we could do, monitor them on the scene.”

MedVet said its Carmel location is the first of its more than 20 locations nationally to partner with a fire department for something like this.

“Those first 48 hours are really critical. Smoke inhalation, they can develop pneumonia just like humans. It can develop into something serious, very fast," said Kalen Guffin-Allen, of MedVet. "Burns, time is of the essence. If they were burned in the fire, to get that critical care in surgery is sometimes needed.”

They hope to offer some peace of mind to families.

“Even if they’re doing well, having that 48 hours and knowing that part of your family is taken care of is really what we want to have," said Guffen-Allen.