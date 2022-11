Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27 and run on a preset schedule on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season.

The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system.

Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27 and run on a preset schedule on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.