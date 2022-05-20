Carmel FD: 2 houses damaged after lightning strike sparks fire

Firefighters responded to the 10700 block of Putnam Place, near 106th Street and North Michigan Road, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

CARMEL, Ind. — Two houses in Carmel were damaged early Friday morning by a fire sparked by a lightning strike.

Firefighters responded to the 10700 block of Putnam Place, near 106th Street and North Michigan Road, around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Fire officials told 13News that one house was struck by lightning and the flames spread to a nearby home. Heavy flames were coming from the roofs of both homes when firefighters arrived, and occupants from both houses had made it out safely.

Crews were able to knock out the fires quickly. No injuries were reported.