CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters battled a large house fire Thursday morning in a neighborhood on Carmel's northwest side.

The fire on Amblewind Place in the Lakes at Towne Road subdivision off 141st Street was called in shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from both floors of the two-story house but were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbors on the north and south of the burning home.

There is no word on any injuries in the fire.