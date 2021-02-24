Carmel family's dog part of investigation into possible link between grain-free dog food and heart failure

For one of the Owens family's dogs, it started with a cough that as veterinarian first thought was bronchitis.

CARMEL, Ind. — The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating the possible health risks of grain-free pet food, and a Carmel family's dog who developed a scary heart condition is part of that probe.

There’s nothing like the love of a dog.

“We don’t deserve them,” said Jocelyn Owen.

She and her husband Tom know that kind of love three times over, thanks to their golden retrievers, Jordye, Addie and Oliver.

About two years ago, though, the couple wondered how long they might have with Ollie after getting a diagnosis they didn't see coming.

Eventually, an x-ray, followed by multiple tests at Purdue, confirmed it was something else: Dilated cardio myopathy (DCM). In layman’s terms, an enlarged heart.

“At the height of it, right after he was diagnosed, he was on 17 different pills twice a day,” Jocelyn said.

Ollie also became part of an FDA investigation into the potential link between a grain-free diet and heart failure in dogs.

Eleven hundred case reports of dogs with DCM were received by the FDA between 2014 and last July. Close to 300 have died.

The common denominator was dog food that was grain-free.

“The other key factor is some dogs’ hearts are improving when their diet has changed, and that’s not something you would see if this a genetic problem,” said Dr. Kim Skibbe at Briarwood Animal Clinic.

On 9/29, FDA joined scientific experts from academia, industry & vet med in a virtual public forum hosted by @KStateVDL to examine potential causes of non-hereditary dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs https://t.co/qa8vww9WMK pic.twitter.com/3DHAcBgnDG — FDA CVM (@FDAanimalhealth) November 3, 2020

Skibbe says many dog owners don’t realize their dog has DCM until it’s too late.

“X-rays won’t diagnose it. Physical exams won’t diagnose it, so we think a lot of dogs have DCM and are never getting diagnosed,” said Skibbe.

“They don’t know how many have it truly, but because of that, you think it’s not going to be my dog until it is your dog, and we just happened to be one of the lucky ones that caught it before the traumatic event,” Jocelyn said.

Her advice to other dog owners when it comes to what to feed your dog is to listen to your vet.

“Marketers are doing a great job of selling the grain-free diet and there stands a likelihood that it could kill your dog,” Jocelyn said.

These days, Ollie is fighting another battle, nasal cancer. For the family that loves him, every day is a blessing.