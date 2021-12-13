Carmel postal worker goes Hollywood

Holli Wood is a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who uses lip reading and sign language to communicate with customers.

CARMEL, Ind — Carmel letter carrier Holli Wood is featured in the U.S. Postal Service's latest holiday TV ad, which began airing Nov. 3.

Wood, who is deaf, has worked for USPS for five years.

In the ad, titled "The Helpers," Wood uses American Sign Language while delivering a package to a customer. She is also able to read lips.

The commercial shows real employees working in processing facilities, collecting packages, and making holiday deliveries.

Wood described how she was chosen for the spot, which started airing in November.

"I saw a flyer on the time clock announcing the search for employees to audition to be featured in holiday ads. I went home to record the audition video and shot it all in one take," she said.

Watch the ad below or by clicking here.

Wood and the other employees chosen to be featured in the ad were flown to Los Angeles, where much of the ad was filmed. Wood's portion of the commercial was not filmed in Hollywood, as her name might suggest. Her scenes were filmed in Woodland Hills, California.

"It's not magic that makes more holiday deliveries to homes in the U.S. than anyone else — it's the hardworking people of the United States Postal Service," the narrator says in the spot.

According to USPS, employees will collect, process, and deliver between 850 and 950 million packages and a total of 12 billion pieces of mail this peak holiday season.