1 dead in Carmel crash

CARMEL, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Carmel.
Police said the crash happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. near 96th Street and Copley Drive.
Police said a Mercedes traveling westbound on 96th Street hit a car that was stopped in traffic.
The impact sent the Mercedes into oncoming eastbound traffic, where it struck a Lexus head-on.
A passenger in the Lexus, 79-year-old Stephen Zimmerman of Indianapolis, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Lexus was also transported to the hospital with less serious injuries.
Several other people also suffered minor injuries.
Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
