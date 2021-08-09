Carmel Clay Schools adds metal detectors to school board meetings

A man was arrested when a handgun fell from his pocket during a July 26 school board meeting.

CARMEL, Ind. — A suburban Indianapolis school district will have metal detectors when its board meets this week.

The Carmel Clay Schools is adding wand metal detectors after a man was arrested when a handgun fell from his pocket during a July 26 school board meeting.

A Carmel police officer reportedly watched the gun fall from Robert Lesher's pocket while the officer worked at the Carmel Clay School Board meeting. Police said in a release that officers at the meeting quickly grabbed the gun and detained the 69-year-old. He was taken from the meeting and questioned about the gun before being arrested.

A notice for Wednesday's board workshop session says that "all participants are subject to metal detection and may be subject to pat down based upon metal detector activation."

The district is encouraging people to not carry bags, backpacks or purses in an effort to expedite entry to the meeting. The message also reminds people wanting to attend the meeting that "no firearms or weapons are permitted on school grounds, regardless of an individual’s permit."