Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in the country

CARMEL, Ind. — 'Tis the season to visit the nation's best holiday market right here in central Indiana!
Carmel Christkindlmarkt finished atop USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2021 awards, besting holiday markets in Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C. and more. The local market also won first place in 2019.
The market was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carmel Christkindlmarkt features the only Glühwein Pyramid in the U.S., standing 33 feet tall with more than 3,000 lights.
This year’s market has food and gift vendors, activities and special guests throughout the season.
There are five more days to visit this year's Carmel Christkindlmarkt:
- Monday, Dec. 20: Noon-9 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 21: Noon-9 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 22: Noon-9 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 23: Noon-9 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 24: Noon-3 p.m.
