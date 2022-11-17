Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers new food and gift options

Opening day is Saturday, Nov, 19. The Market will remain open through Dec. 30.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt for 2022 opens for the 2022 holiday season on Saturday around the ice rink on Carter Green with new food and gift options in addition to the traditional German offerings that have become favorites since 2017, when the market debuted.

New food options

Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts

A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common street food featuring deep fried dough adorned with savory or sweet toppings, such as garlic butter, cheese, cinnamon sugar or Nutella

A common street food featuring deep fried dough adorned with savory or sweet toppings, such as garlic butter, cheese, cinnamon sugar or Nutella Käsespätzle: A dish featuring egg noodles and melted cheese, often garnished with crispy fried onions

A dish featuring egg noodles and melted cheese, often garnished with crispy fried onions Tartiflette: A potato casserole-like dish cooked in a paella pan and topped with meats and cheeses

A potato casserole-like dish cooked in a paella pan and topped with meats and cheeses Soups will be offered this year including potato, lentil, broccoli cheese and others.

Carmel-based Sugar Creek Winery will have wine by the glass, as well as some savory treats. Additionally, a German bakery hut will serve traditional cookies and wine by the glass, courtesy of local McCordsville business Daniel’s Vineyard.

New gift huts

Kinderboutique: Heirloom-quality clothing, toys, books and accessories for children up to eight years old. Goods are imported from Germany and the surrounding region.

Werkstatt Souvenirs: An array of gifts and crafts made by German artisans, including wood toys, traditional bells, snow globes, finely carved wooden sculptures, and more

Lichterwald: A hut specializing in lights, including Herrnhuter Sterne (also known as Morovian Stars), traditional German paper lanterns, candles, and candle holders

ChocoIdea: High-end chocolate and chocolate sculptures imported from a German-owned company.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have so many new products and food options for our guests to try this winter,” said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. “At the Market, guests can explore flavors and dishes that they’ve never experienced before, and shop for one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts. We are honored to bring the joy of these heirloom treasures and magical memories to Carmel, Indiana.”

Regular hours

Opening day is Saturday, Nov. 19, and the market will remain open through Dec. 30.

Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Special holiday hours

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 12-22: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dec. 26-29: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.