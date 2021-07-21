Carmel boy gets parade of garbage trucks for birthday

Daniel's birthday wish was granted, thanks in part to the drivers of a dozen Republic Services trucks.

CARMEL, Ind. — For his third birthday, Daniel Shaffer wanted a neighborhood parade. But not with float or even signs. He wanted garbage trucks.

His wish was delivered Tuesday. With a lot of garbage trucks.

More than a dozen of them came down his street in Carmel to wish the youngster a happy birthday.

Shaffer’s fascination with garbage trucks started early.

“It’s his favorite thing in the entire world," said Daniel’s dad, Adam. Tuesday afternoon rolls around, trash truck, recycling truck come by, we’re standing in the driveway waiting for it every single week.”

It led to a bond with his local garbageman. When Kerry Gilmore heard it was Daniel’s birthday, he organized the truck parade.

“I wanted to give him an experience like no other. I wanted him to have an experience where something money can’t buy,” said Gilmore.

“He’ll be talking about this for years,” said Daniel’s mom, Madison.

It’ll be tough to top this one, but assuredly Daniel will be right back out next Tuesday, waiting for Mr. Kerry.