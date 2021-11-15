Carmel, Avon place among top 3 at Bands of America Grand Nationals

Carmel finished second and Avon was third behind Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma for the overall title.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year's absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bands of America's Grand National Championships returned to Indianapolis over the weekend, and two Indy-area schools placed in the top 3 in the final standings.

The Pride of Broken Arrow from Oklahoma took home top overall honors on Saturday night, placing first in both outstanding visual performance and outstanding general effect at the event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The band's overall score was 98.250.

Carmel finished second with 97.050 points and Avon was third with 96.650. They were the only two Indiana schools to advance to Saturday night's finals.

Congratulations to our 2021 Grand National Champion, Broken Arrow H.S., OK. Thank you everyone for an incredible season! #boa2021 pic.twitter.com/rEYr23V0JO — BANDS OF AMERICA (@BANDSOFAMERICA) November 14, 2021

Fishers, Brownsburg, Castle and Homestead also represented Indiana in the semi-finals earlier Saturday.

Watch Homestead's semi-finals performance in the video player.