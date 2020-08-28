Carmel activist group plans protest for Jacob Blake Friday night

Carmel Against Racial Injustice is planning to conduct a sit-in at the Civic Square fountain in downtown Carmel.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Carmel organization advocating for social justice and racial equality is planning a peaceful protest in solidarity with Jacob Blake.

Carmel Against Racial Injustice plans to gather in downtown Carmel for a sit-in at the Civic Square fountain Friday. The event is set for 6-8 p.m.

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot the 29-year-old Blake seven times in the back Sunday, as Blake leaned into his SUV with three of his children inside. Blake suffered serious injuries in the shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist-down. His attorney, Ben Crump said it would "take a miracle" for him to be able to walk again.

Investigators later found a knife on the driver's side floorboard of Blake's vehicle, authorities said. No other weapons were found.

The justice Department said the U.S. attorney's office and FBI would conduct a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

Protests broke out in Kenosha in the days following the shooting. On the third night of protests, three protesters were shot — two fatally — during the unrest. Police arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois and prosecutors later charged him with five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Rittenhouse would face a mandatory life sentence.

Rittenhouse's victims have been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz survived the shooting, but needed surgery.

In wake of the unrest, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers approved 500 National Guard members to be deployed to Kenosha. The Justice Department also sent more than 200 federal agents to Kenosha.