Perry Meridian Middle School students evacuate building due to carbon monoxide

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Perry Meridian Middle School evacuated the building Thursday morning due to carbon monoxide.
According to a spokesperson with Perry Township Schools, teachers alerted the Indianapolis Fire Department of an unusual smell in the building before school started at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31.
The spokesperson said firefighters detected a small amount of carbon monoxide in the building, located at 202 W. Meridian School Road, but it never reached "unsafe levels."
Out of precaution, all students were held in a nearby field as firefighters aired out the building until the carbon monoxide levels reached zero.
Firefighters gave the all-clear for students and staff to reenter the building around 9:20 a.m.
According to the spokesperson, firefighters are still trying to figure out where the carbon monoxide came from. The spokesperson confirmed there are carbon monoxide detectors throughout the building.