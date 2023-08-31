x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Perry Meridian Middle School students evacuate building due to carbon monoxide

Firefighters detected a small amount of carbon monoxide in the building, but it never reached "unsafe levels," according to a school spokesperson.
Credit: WTHR/Samantha Johnson
Perry Township Middle School, located at 202 W. Meridian School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Perry Meridian Middle School evacuated the building Thursday morning due to carbon monoxide.

According to a spokesperson with Perry Township Schools, teachers alerted the Indianapolis Fire Department of an unusual smell in the building before school started at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31.

The spokesperson said firefighters detected a small amount of carbon monoxide in the building, located at 202 W. Meridian School Road, but it never reached "unsafe levels."

Out of precaution, all students were held in a nearby field as firefighters aired out the building until the carbon monoxide levels reached zero.

Firefighters gave the all-clear for students and staff to reenter the building around 9:20 a.m.

According to the spokesperson, firefighters are still trying to figure out where the carbon monoxide came from. The spokesperson confirmed there are carbon monoxide detectors throughout the building.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

1 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-69 in Grant County

Before You Leave, Check This Out