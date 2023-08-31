Perry Meridian Middle School students evacuate building due to carbon monoxide

Firefighters detected a small amount of carbon monoxide in the building, but it never reached "unsafe levels," according to a school spokesperson.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Perry Meridian Middle School evacuated the building Thursday morning due to carbon monoxide.

According to a spokesperson with Perry Township Schools, teachers alerted the Indianapolis Fire Department of an unusual smell in the building before school started at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31.

The spokesperson said firefighters detected a small amount of carbon monoxide in the building, located at 202 W. Meridian School Road, but it never reached "unsafe levels."

Out of precaution, all students were held in a nearby field as firefighters aired out the building until the carbon monoxide levels reached zero.

Firefighters gave the all-clear for students and staff to reenter the building around 9:20 a.m.