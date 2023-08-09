Car strikes gas pump in crash on Indy's east side, 1 critically injured

IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive just before 5 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a two-car crash in which one car struck a gas pump and caught fire on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive just before 5 a.m. Aug. 9.

One car struck a pump at the Valero gas station and reportedly caught fire, IMPD said. At least one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and another driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. That driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure.

Portions of North Sherman Drive were closed near the intersection early Wednesday while crews worked to clear the scene and police investigated the incident.