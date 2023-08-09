Car strikes gas pump in crash on Indy's east side, 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a two-car crash in which one car struck a gas pump and caught fire on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday morning.
IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive just before 5 a.m. Aug. 9.
One car struck a pump at the Valero gas station and reportedly caught fire, IMPD said. At least one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and another driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. That driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure.
Portions of North Sherman Drive were closed near the intersection early Wednesday while crews worked to clear the scene and police investigated the incident.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.