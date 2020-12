Police said there were no injuries in the single-car incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to Indy's northeast side Thursday morning after a car left I-465 and went into a building.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. and only involved one vehicle.

The car went into the building at the 7400 block of Shadeland Avenue, near East 75th Street.

Tire tracks indicated the car came from I-465 and into the building.