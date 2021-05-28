Car crashes into west side apartment building early Friday morning

When police arrived on scene, they saw an SUV had crashed into an apartment and took out a corner of the building.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building on the west side early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of West 30th Street for reports of a crash with possible structure collapse.

When they arrived, they saw an SUV had crashed into an apartment, taking out the corner of the building.

The initial investigation determined that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half. The vehicle then crashed through the fence and struck the southeast side of an apartment building, according to IMPD.

After the suspect crashed through the corner of the building, they also struck another vehicle, causing damage.

Police say the driver had already left the scene by the time police arrived.