Car crashes into Lawrence home

It happened at a home near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. No one inside was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike.

One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front porch and into the living room. The man was asleep when the car barreled inside.

Fire crews were able to get the car out of the home before 10 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department Collapse Team inspected the scene.