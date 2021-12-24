Car catches fire after crashing into building on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building and caught on fire on the near west side of Indianapolis on Friday morning.
The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the intersection of North Harding Street and West Washington Street around 2 a.m. There they found a car which had crashed into a building, starting a fire.
An IFD spokesperson told 13News that witnesses said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on West Washington Street, left the road and flipped multiple times before hitting the building.
The driver of the car fled the scene, IFD said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.