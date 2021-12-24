Car catches fire after crashing into building on Indy's near west side

IFD said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building and caught on fire on the near west side of Indianapolis on Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the intersection of North Harding Street and West Washington Street around 2 a.m. There they found a car which had crashed into a building, starting a fire.

An IFD spokesperson told 13News that witnesses said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on West Washington Street, left the road and flipped multiple times before hitting the building.

