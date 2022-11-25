Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

Authorities said no one was injured in the collision.

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero.

Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year.

A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two people in the car were checked for injury at the scene and declined further treatment.

No one on the train was hurt.

We're told the train's top speed is about 10 miles per hour.