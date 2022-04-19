Police release final report on Indiana Statehouse vandalism, recommend charges against 4 children

Police are recommending a variety of charges be filed against the four suspects, including criminal trespass, theft and resisting law enforcement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Capitol Police released their final report Tuesday concluding an investigation into a vandalism that happened at the Indiana Statehouse in March.

Capitol Police said they're recommending charges be filed against a 13-year-old boy and three girls, ages 12, 13 and 14.

Police said the group, all of whom are from Indianapolis, broke into the Statehouse through the west door on the second level at around 1:54 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

"They damaged the door to the point where they were able to open it and enter the building, which was closed to the public at the time," Capitol Police said.

Once inside, they went to the third floor and graffitied the House Chambers. They're also accused of damaging several electronics and people's personal property in the area.

Police said the suspects then threw a wooden bench from the third floor Rotunda railing, which shattered on the second floor.

After that, police said the group went to the second floor, where they vandalized the Statehouse Tour Desk, damaged a sculpture and tampered with an art display.

Capitol police added that there was more damaged property, including miniature national flags and miniature state flags that sit on each state representative's desk in the House Chambers.

Police estimate the damages to exceed $17,000.

Officer Wiley Mimms entered the Statehouse through the north doors at around 3:45 p.m. — nearly two hours after the group broke into the building — and heard multiple voices coming from the Rotunda.

When he approached the area and started to radio dispatchers, Mimms heard people running toward and then out the west door, police said.

Mimms chased the group. He eventually found them walking along Indiana Avenue just south of Michigan Street.

Police said all four members of the group were initially detained then later released to responsible adults.

The four teens were brought back in for questioning when their parents could be present.

Detective Charles Meneely, who's been investigating the case, submitted his investigation to the Marion County Prosecutor Juvenile Division to review.

Meneely is requesting the teens be charged with the following:

12-year-old female

Institutional Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Theft

Resisting Law Enforcement

13-year-old female

Institutional Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Resisting Law Enforcement

Flag Desecration

14-year-old female

Institutional Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Theft

Resisting Law Enforcement

13-year-old-male