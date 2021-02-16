Capitol Police officers overwhelmingly vote 'No Confidence' in force's leadership

The vote of No Confidence was over 90% for Acting Chief Pittman (92%), Assistant Chief Thomas (96%), Deputy Chief Pickett (91%), and Captain Ben Smith (97%).

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police officers had a vote of "No Confidence" on Monday that overwhelmingly showed their dissatisfaction with the force's leadership.

The vote of "No Confidence" was over 90% for Acting Chief Pittman (92%), Assistant Chief Thomas (96%), Deputy Chief Pickett (91%), and Captain Ben Smith (97%), according to the news release from the Capitol Police Labor Committee.

Others that were a part of the "No Confidence" vote was Acting Assistant Chief Gallagher (84%), Deputy Chief Bowen (85%), Deputy Chief Waldow (64%).

The Capitol Police's union called for "rank-and-file members" to consider a vote of no confidence late last week because of what they called "senior leadership's mishandling of the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6."

140 Capitol Police and DC Police officers were injured during the Capitol riot.

One Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed during the riot. Two additional officers died following the riot from suicide.

Over a month late, investigators still have not charged anyone with Sicknick's death.