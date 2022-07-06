Campaign kicks off to save lives during '100 deadliest days' for teenage drivers

According to the CDC, car crashes are the second-leading cause of death for U.S. teens.

INDIANAPOLIS — A public safety campaign is kicking off on social media this summer to save the lives of teenage drivers and their friends.

According to the CDC, car crashes are the second-leading cause of death for U.S. teens. Almost a third of those accidents happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a period of time that has become known as the "100 deadliest days."

"These numbers are ridiculously high, and they're totally preventable," said Michelle Anderson, Operations Director for the National Road Safety Foundation.

The NRSF says during summer months, an average of seven people are killed every day in teen driver-related crashes. That's a 20% increase over year-round numbers.

So this summer, the NRSF is partnering with Students Against Destructive Decisions to launch an aggressive campaign on social media to remind teens how to stay safe on the road.

"This is a very important message that we're trying to get across – not only to teens but their parents and all adults as well," Anderson said. "Make sure that you are doing what you are supposed to be doing behind the wheel because your impressionable teenager or kid is in that passenger seat or backseat watching everything you do."

The campaign focuses on the importance of wearing a seatbelt, highlighting the dangers of distracted driving, and empowering teen passengers to speak up when someone is driving dangerously.

"If we can save one life if, we can change the behavior of one person, then we've done our job and that's what we're trying to do," Anderson said.