Camp Atterbury prepares for arrival of Afghan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS — They are people who have just fled their homes - 50,000 Afghan men, women and children, and they are now headed to military bases in the United States.

Many of them are interpreters who supported American troops in Afghanistan for the past 20 years, along with their families. They're looking for a new life, one that will start at Camp Atterbury.

From their homeland now under Taliban control to a military base in south central Indiana, thousands of Afghan evacuees are set to arrive any day now at Atterbury, their first stop to a fresh start in America.

Just how long that stop will be though is unknown, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters Tuesday.

Evacuees will be working with resettlement organizations to determine where they’ll go next after one of the biggest airlifts out of a country in U.S. history.

When evacuees get to Atterbury, they’ll have a full health screening and get assessed for employment opportunities, along with getting authorized to work in the United States.

So who are the evacuees?

Many of them are Afghanis who worked with American troops and are Special Immigrant Visa applicants, along with their families and other Afghanis considered vulnerable, had they stayed put in Afghanistan.

Before arriving in the U.S., the evacuees were tested for COVID, offered the vaccine and underwent what a senior administration official called “robust security processing.”

Governor Eric Holcomb is set to give an update Wednesday morning about the evacuees’ arrival in Indiana but said in a statement Tuesday “As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation.”