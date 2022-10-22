Camden man dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Camden man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 on the east side of Delphi.
According to State Police, Jerry D. Spegal, 52, was riding north on the Hoosier Heartland Highway (S.R. 25) just after 5 p.m. when he lost contol of his motorcycle and left the road, hitting a guardrail in the median. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Both northbound lanes of S.R. 25 were closed for approximately four hours for the crash investigation.