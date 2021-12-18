Camby man killed in I-70 crash

Police said the man's SUV was stopped in the left lane when it was struck Friday.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Camby man was killed Friday morning when his SUV stopped on Interstate 70 in Morgan County was struck from behind.

Police said Christopher Edumaniehulewu was driving a 2011 GMC SUV that stopped in the left westbound lane of I-70 west of the Monrovia exit to State Road 39 when it was struck shortly before 8 a.m.

According to an accident report shared by Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, a 2013 Infiniti SUV driven by Ashley Dunn, 39, of Noblesville was in the right lane following a box truck. Dunn pulled to the left lane to pass the box truck and immediately struck the rear end of the GMC SUV.

Edumaniehulewu was taken to Franciscan Health Mooresville where he died from his injuries. His brother and front seat passenger, Melchizedek Edumaniehulewu, was not injured.

Dunn was taken to Putnam County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She also underwent a blood draw, per state law. When the crash investigation is complete, the report will be forwarded to the Morgan County prosecutor for review of any possible criminal charges.

Witnesses told crash investigators that they saw the GMC SUV backing up in the left lane of I-70 prior to stopping and being involved in the crash.