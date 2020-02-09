California lawmaker brings baby to vote, highlights challenges working mothers face

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks' vote, with new daughter in-arms, is going viral

A new mom and California state lawmaker refused to be denied after she was told she couldn't use a proxy to vote while staying home with her newborn.

Buffy Wicks gave birth to her daughter about a month ago. When the assembly speaker told her she couldn't use a proxy vote, she rushed to the floor to cast her vote on a housing bill.

The incident has gone viral, highlighting the struggle of working mothers. The assembly speaker has since apologized-admitting he should have been more considerate.

The Assembly had recently changed its rules to allow members at high risk for the coronavirus to vote by proxy. But Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon denied Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks' request, saying she did not qualify as "high risk" for the disease.

Rendon later apologized to Wicks on Tuesday night, saying "my intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her, her role as a legislator, or her role as a mother."

"The Assembly needs do do better. I commit to doing better," Rendon said.

In an interview, Wicks said she wasn't angry with Rendon denying her request, saying "we're all dealing with how we manage this new world" and said she hoped her experience would serve as a "teachable moment."

"I think it touches a chord of what a lot of women are feeling around the country right now, especially with COVID," Wicks said. "It's not really about me, it's about the constraints I think families are feeling across the board."

SO much respect for @BuffyWicks. And so much gratitude for my @wzzm13 colleagues for embracing my role as a working mom. I lost it on-air while reporting this story. It’s the little things that go a long way-like @_JamesStarks doing an extra cut-in so I can bring Meryn to school https://t.co/yXZ16586R9 — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) September 2, 2020

California Assemblymember @buffywicks was told that having recently given birth wasn’t sufficient excuse to cast a vote remotely.



So she brought her newborn daughter to the floor to weigh in on an important housing bill. 💪https://t.co/elofHmIcxl pic.twitter.com/ZQf9F10qKE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2020

.@BuffyWicks has proven time and again she'll always do what’s best for her constituents. But in case we need an extra testament to her character, here it is. Strong women get things done!https://t.co/9mOYDGkoZZ — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) September 1, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.