California blaze threatens 'Emerald Triangle' marijuana zone

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The largest wildfire in California history is threatening the country’s biggest marijuana-growing region, and authorities are warning people to protect themselves — not their crops — if it comes time to evacuate.

The August Complex Fire has burned through more than 1,100 square miles across five counties in Northern California and is on a westward path.

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa says that would threaten the rugged and famed Emerald Triangle, known for its marijuana farms.

The fire was only 30% contained Tuesday. Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall says he worries that marijuana workers won’t evacuate in time.