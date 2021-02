The Thrasher family had to scramble to care for a calf born in blizzard-like conditions.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Sullivan County family had a big - but adorable - problem on their hands during Monday's snow storm.

One of their cows gave birth to a calf during the blizzard-like conditions. Mama couldn't keep the baby warm enough.

So what did the Thrasher family do to save the baby?

They gathered blankets and brought the calf inside their home to keep it warm and fed overnight.