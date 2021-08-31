South Lake Tahoe's fire chief said over the last five to 10 years the fires have gotten worse and worse.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials in the city of South Lake Tahoe Fire say the mega-drought, climate change, and unpredictable winds have made the Caldor Fire, unlike any other wildfire they have seen before.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Clive Savacool said over the last five to 10 years the fires have gotten worse and worse.

"You used to never have the same level of smoke in Tahoe that we have been getting in the last couple years, and now it’s every year," Savacool said.

The fire behavior itself Savacool said is different because of climate change and the fuel moisture in the forest being so dry. Fire crews Monday night reported seeing embers rain down and set a little patch on fire that would then spread rapidly

The drought is also a major factor. It has made all the vegetation burn, so when firefighters go to fight it, it’s the reason the dozer lines won't hold, according to fire officials.

“Historically we have never had a fire -- a major fire come from outside of the basin into Lake Tahoe. This is the first one that’s ever occurred. The last major fire was the Angora Fire and even then, we only evacuated certain parts of the area. [On Monday] we did a mass evacuation of everyone in the city. We’ve never done that before,” Savacool said.

Savacool said the fire is right above homes in South Lake Tahoe and Tuesday night may bring a challenge in protecting structures if the winds go down the slope.

