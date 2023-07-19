Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and Group 1001 renovate spaces at Arsenal Tech High School

The renovations include improvements to the fitness spaces, athletic trainer's room, meeting and media room, and the culinary arts wing.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local high school is getting a makeover thanks to local volunteers.

Group 1001 employees – along with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation – are working together on a two-day volunteer project to renovate Arsenal Tech High School.

The renovations include improvements to the school's fitness spaces, athletic trainer's room, meeting and media room, and the culinary arts wing.

The IPS district director of athletics told 13News that Tech has a rich history, but these improvements were sorely needed – and not just for athletics.

"When you think about fitness, preparation for athletics, the weight room is a key component to that and beyond athletics for our wellness program," said Darren Thomas. "We want to have a good weight room for kids to have weight training classes, even if they're not in sports."

The school plans to let student leaders and coaches check out the updated spaces Thursday, and possibly even get some training.

The Arsenal Tech renovation project kicks off Group 1001's new community service program – 1001 Hours of Impact. The initiative empowers employees to give back to their communities across the country, resulting in 1001 hours of volunteer support.