Butler University facility for competitive gaming gets new tenant

Beast Coast, a leading e-gaming network, is the second tenant to join the new facility.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's some exciting news for Butler's esports program.

The group "Beast Coast" is the newest tenant to move into the university's "Esports Park". They're a leading e-gaming network using the facility for competitive training.

They are the second tenant to move into Butler's Esports Park after it opened last month. The facility is also used by students in the e-gaming program at Butler and by the school's esports teams.

In May, 13News told you about A.J. Kool, a Butler student who was about to make history as the school's first esports graduate.

"If you would have told me that four years ago I'd be graduating with a minor in esports, I would have never believed you," said Kool.

Kool's graduation was significant for the school, as he was the first student with an esports communications minor.

Taking 13News on a tour through Butler's new esports facility in May, manager Nathan Duke showed off the space that will allow students to learn hands-on how to produce esports events.