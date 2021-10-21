Butler Blue makes final push for induction into Mascot Hall of Fame

When voting for the Mascot Hall of Fame closes, Butler Blue's right 'hound' man hopes it's his pup that's leading the pack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University's English bulldog, Blue, is a finalist to be inducted in this year's class for the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The live mascot program at Butler has spanned more than 20 years with four different bulldogs.

"It would really just be a culmination of the last 21 years of trying to be an innovative mascot program," said Evan Krauss, Butler Blue's handler. "The nice thing about Blue is he represents Butler University at large, so he is just as much our athletics mascot as he is our academic mascot. Taking that fun approach has been very helpful for us."

Happy Season Opener, @Pacers! The Hall of Famer and I will be cheering you on from here. #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/bWmfAM5GSI — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) October 19, 2021

These days, Blue can't make it more than five steps on campus without getting noticed, pet, or stopped for a picture.

"He is pretty remarkably known, not just here on campus but really in Indianapolis and now the sporting community at large," Krauss said.

I wanna go fast. pic.twitter.com/Dy7BZhqzjR — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) October 19, 2021

Krauss thinks Blue is very deserving of an induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame and he hopes when voting closes, Blue will come out on top.

"I really just think he is the busiest mascot in the world," Krauss said. "He has this great sense to represent, not just the Butler community as a whole, but the Indianapolis community as a whole. He's there representing, helping with the Colts and the Pacers and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and just celebrating all that our great city has to offer, which truly is a mark of a great mascot."