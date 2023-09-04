Butler-Tarkington community effort leads to another year with no murders

This will be the fifth time in the last eight years the community has seen a 100% reduction in murders.

INDIANAPOLIS — This will be the fifth time in the last eight years the Butler-Tarkington community has seen a 100% reduction in murders.

Neighbors and community leaders said they want to see this streak continue. Rev. Charles Harrison, with the Ten Point Coalition, said their work within that community started because of a gang war.

"We got very busy. Some of the OGs were able to call a truce between two of the warring gangs within about 72 hours of them trying to turn the neighborhood around," Harrison said.

Now, the community is celebrating a fifth murder-free year. Harrison said it's been a community effort.

"As the rest of the city was experiencing high levels of violence, it was neighborhoods like Butler-Tarkington that were not," Harrison said. "I think it's been because of this bottom-up approach that was started in Butler-Tarkington that involved the whole community, along with law enforcement and the city, that we saw positive results on the ground."

Harrison hopes this milestone encourages nearby communities to take control of the direction of their community.

"Neighborhoods that are seeing a high level of violence, particularly gun violence – mostly because it's been going on so long – don't believe they can do any thing about it. But when Butler-Tarkington shows us when residents get involved and they say, 'enough is enough,'" Harrison said.

Neighbors at Tarkington Park said they're proud of the direction the community is going and hope this progress continues.

"It's a great look for the community, and obviously, we have a lot of kids in this park. It's safe for them to play and enjoy and families to be out," Denise Deen said.

"I like this area a lot. It has a lot of character here, from the properties to the people," Kendra Gladney said. "I feel if we continue to engage with each other from young to old, it can be very beneficial to the up-and-coming generations as well."

Harrison said they hope to make the work they've done in Butler-Tarkington the standard and not the exception.