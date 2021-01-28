Butler freezing tuition for 2021-2022 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University has announced it will not raise tuition for the 2021-2022 school year.
The freeze means current and future students will pay the same rate as the current 2020-2021 school year.
“Many of our current and incoming students and their families have been impacted financially by the pandemic, and it is my hope that, by freezing tuition, we can help ease their burden,” President James M. Danko said in a press release. “I am pleased that we can provide some stability to our students and their families during this very uncertain period.”
Butler began its spring semester Monday, Jan. 25, with a majority of students living on campus and attending in-person classes.
