'She is so very proud of those kids' | Indiana bus driver credits elementary students in safely getting everyone off bus after fire

DEPUTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district is crediting the heroic actions of students and a bus driver after a school bus caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Elementary students in the Madison Consolidated Schools district were on their way home when flames erupted from the front of the bus.

The district said quick action from longtime bus driver Jessie Ritzline and students helped get everyone safely off the bus with no injuries.

"We practice these things with our students and bus drivers in hopes that something like this never happens," Ashley Schutte, communications coordinator for Madison Consolidated Schools, told CNN affiliate WDRB. "Miss Jessie, our bus driver, is incredibly humble, and she is so very proud of those kids."

The Deputy Volunteer Fire Department arrived and put out the fire, while other school buses helped get the kids home.

The district is also thanking families for how the situation was handled.

"That's not an easy to call to receive, and they were all very calm, very support and very patient," Schutte said. "They trusted our process, and they trusted us to get those kids home safely."

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the bus caught fire.

Classes at Deputy Elementary continued as scheduled Wednesday.