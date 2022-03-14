Building heavy damaged in near south side fire

Fire crews were called to a building in the 1800 block of Shelby Street, near East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive, around 12:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A building on Indianapolis' near south side sustained heavy damage in a fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a building in the 1800 block of Shelby Street, near East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive, around 12:30 a.m, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

There they found fire and smoke coming from a wood house business which contained lumber and also contained a large amount of ammunition, which began firing at one point.

Occupied exposures on either side of the building at 1852 Shelby St. were left undamaged due to firefighters aggressive actions but 4 occupants displaced after utility shut off. Utilizing 3 Aerial Ops and 8 Handlines crews marked the blaze under control in 1 hour. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/xERWliHEEn — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) March 14, 2022

Utilities to nearby houses were cut as crews battled the fire, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the houses. IFD Victims Assistance is working to help four people who were displaced due to the utility shutoff.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, IFD said.