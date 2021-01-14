x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Brownsburg police warn residents about scam of unordered packages

Police said they've received reports from people who have received packages they didn't order that contained "a white and/or blue powdery substance."
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Shipping boxes on front porch of home.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is warning residents about suspicious packages showing up on doorsteps. 

Police said they've received reports from people who have received packages they didn't order that contained "a white and/or blue powdery substance."

Brownsburg police have learned these packages are part of a scam and said there is no indication that the substance is harmful.

As a reminder, police said anyone who comes in contact with a suspicious package should contact their local police department to file a report.

RELATED: Amazon driver doubling as serial porch pirate charged in Missouri

RELATED: Woman caught following FedEx truck, stealing packages in Texas, officials say