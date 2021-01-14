Brownsburg police warn residents about scam of unordered packages

Police said they've received reports from people who have received packages they didn't order that contained "a white and/or blue powdery substance."

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is warning residents about suspicious packages showing up on doorsteps.

Brownsburg police have learned these packages are part of a scam and said there is no indication that the substance is harmful.