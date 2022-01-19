Brownsburg mom shares message of gratitude with her healthcare heroes

Misty Monson sent a thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg mother has shared a heartfelt thank you to the hospital team who helped save her life and the life of her newborn son.

Misty Monson was 29 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to Ascension St. Vincent with COVID-19.

She had to get ECMO treatment and her son, Chase, was delivered nine weeks early. He spent the next 11 weeks in the NICU.

Misty made a full recovery and is now home with her husband and son. She sent a message of gratitude to the nurses and doctors who were with her every step of the way.

This mom survived COVID-19 while she was pregnant with her third child. Misty Monson shares a special message with her care teams at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. "There is nothing I can say that would ever compare to the gift you guys gave me." pic.twitter.com/XJ0CRZntbE — Ascension St. Vincent (@StVincentIN) January 18, 2022