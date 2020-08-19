Brownsburg firefighter becomes soft spoken face of COVID-19

Kevin Byron's victory over COVID-19 got some surprise national attention and help from a pair of big name actors.

A Brownsburg firefighter is celebrating life and his celebrity status.

Byron keeps most of his face covered with a mask.

"I've kind of become the face of COVID recovery in the last five months, which is a little odd, a little interesting," he said.

It was apparently Interesting enough to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with guest host Rob Lowe and actor Nathan Fillion.

Byron remembered the phone call.

"That was insane. I thought I was being punked," he said.

The Brownsburg native was on a ventilator for two weeks and nearly died. Coming out of a coma, he remembered asking himself, "Was I actually going to be a husband to my wife and father to my children, much less be a firefighter again?"

The answer was yes, but only after a long and exhausting recovery.

After five weeks in the hospital, Byron underwent more than two months of physical therapy, starting out with lifting three-pound weights.

"Just do those right there now," he said. "OK, and it whipped my butt."

His family struggled too. His wife, Betty, lost her job while she looked after their daughter and son who has special needs.

Lowe and Fillion were so moved, they each donated $10,000 to the family. On the show, Byron was almost speechless.

"It was very humbling to think these guys would go out of their way like that for little old me," he said. "I was very choked up."

Byron is now trying to decide how to best use his 15 minutes of fame.