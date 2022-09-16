Brownsburg Fire to host free Community Safety Day

Nearly 30 organizations representing government, public safety, health care and wellness will join Brownsburg firefighters, paramedics and staff.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory is inviting the whole family to its annual Community Safety Day.

Sunday's fun, interactive event will focus on health and safety within the community.

"These are the organizations that we work with all the time, and the expression, 'it takes a village to raise a child,' it takes a village to help people who are in need," Brownsburg Deputy Fire Marshal Paul Hudson said.

The event will include demonstrations, including a StatFlight Air Medical Helicopter landing onsite, food and games.

"It's the interaction and the familiarization with people out there because our runs, we don't have sporting events, we don't have music events," Brownsburg Fire Health Public Safety Officer Danny Brock said. "It's nice to publicize something positive whenever you work in a 911 environment because we see people on their worst days, so it's good to have a nice, relaxed day to interact with them."

This will be the first event in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brownsburg Community Safety Day is Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lick Elementary, which is. is located at 1400 S. Odell St.