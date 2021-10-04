Brownsburg looking for volunteers to help renovate Blast Off playground

The playground was originally built in 2000 by community volunteers and a New York-based company specializing in outdoor play spaces.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Town of Brownsburg is looking for local volunteers to help rebuild the popular Blast Off playground at Williams Park.

The wooden playground — originally built in 2000 by by community volunteers and a New York-based company specializing in outdoor play spaces — will be rebuilt with recycled plastic material. The town's parks department is hoping to find volunteers that will sign on for four- and eight-hour shifts Oct. 25-29 to rebuild it.

Volunteers will be tasked with replacing play features, posts and hardware.

"This is Phase 1 of a renovation that will replace the lumber with a recycled plastic material that looks like wood but requires less maintenance and stands up to weather more effectively," said Travis Tranbarger, Brownsburg Parks director. "We want to retain the spirit of the original community build that created this great amenity by inviting the public to sign up to help refresh it."

Volunteers can sign up online at brownsburgparks.com/volunteer. The town is looking for 10-15 volunteers each day. Businesses are also encouraged to sign up corporate teams or sponsor food and drinks for the volunteers. Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor should email parks@brownsburgparks.com.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to get underway in 2022, and Brownsburg Parks is accepting donations to make that happen. Donations can be made to the Brownsburg Parks Foundation on the Hendricks County Community Foundation website. To donate, choose Brownsburg Parks Foundation Fund from the drop-down menu, then fill out the remaining information.