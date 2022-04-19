Brown County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing girl

Lexie Atwood left her home on April 17 and has not been seen since.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing girl.

She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on Atwood's whereabouts to call 812-988-6655 ext. 0.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.