Brown County ranks 3rd best state park for fall foliage

New York Travel Guides released its "15 best state parks for fall foliage in the United States."

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — You won't have to travel too far for the best views during the season of cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes and beautiful fall foliage.

New York Travel Guides released its "15 best state parks for fall foliage in the United States," and one park is right here in Indiana.

Brown County State Park ranked third in the nation for fall foliage, with a few other nearby state parks rounding out the top 15.

In total, more than 600 parks were compared over three categories:

Reviews about fall colors

Fall photography popularity

Overall rating of the parks

Brown County State Park is the largest state park in Indiana.